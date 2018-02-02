Kim Kardashian says baby Chi is using same $4,500 cot as North and Saint The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her third child via surrogate in January

Kim Kardashian has shared all the details of her baby Chi's nursery, admitting she is reusing the cot and other furniture she bought for her older children North, four, and Saint, two. The mum-of-three, who welcomed her baby girl via surrogate in January, opened up about her daughter's luxurious nursery in a new interview with Architectural Digest.

"I'm pretty much using the same crib and everything that I had for our other kids," she said. "We have a Vetro Lucite crib and we have a [Jean] Royère bed in there and a really fluffy cream rug. We had a changing table made."

Kim Kardashian has a $4,500 Vetro Lucite cot for her daughter Chi

The cot is from Vetro Lucite, a brand Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also said to love. Retailing for $4,500 (around £3,163), the cot is described as the first "100 per cent recyclable, non-toxic acrylic crib on the market". It is handmade and laser-etched, with clear sides to offer an unobstructed view of babies.

Kim has also prioritised comfort for late nights feeding her baby. "I have a glider with an ottoman for feeding; With the first baby, I had a rocking chair, and I just love a glider so much more—you can move easier," she said. However, she hasn't strayed from a neutral colour scheme despite the potential for mess from her three young children. The 36-year-old said as well as running around the house with towels to clean up any spillages, she also encourages North and Saint to let out all their energy in a playroom so they have no desire to draw on walls or furniture elsewhere in the house.

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child via surrogate in January

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced the happy news that she and husband Kanye West had welcomed their third child via surrogate in January. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," the proud mother confirmed on her app. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

