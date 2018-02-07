The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal wedding collection you need in your home This royal wedding memorabilia is a chic addition to your home

The royal wedding is still over three months away, but an array of merchandise is already available to commemorate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's special day. And one of the highlights is a limited edition collection created by William Edwards, a brand which is popular with the royal family, and has previously secured several exclusive commissions from Prince Charles.

The range includes a coaster, royal wedding mug, a 21cm plate, teacup and saucer, and a hinged pill box, all of which are crafted from fine bone china and feature the same regal motifs. At the centre is a crest with the letters H and M intertwined, with a pastel green bow underneath. 22 carat gold crowns and the year 2018 adorn each piece, while the plate reads: "To celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle – 2018."

William Edwards is selling a limited edition collection to commemorate the royal wedding

Extra attention to detail is added with the National Emblems of the United Kingdom; rose, thistle, shamrock and daffodil, which alternate among the crowns on the dinner plate. The collection is currently available and costs between £15 for a coaster to £45 for the pill box and teacup and saucer – a small price to pay for royal fans hoping to have a special memento from Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding.

The brand shared photos of the collection on Twitter on Monday, writing: "We are so looking forward to the royal wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. To celebrate, we have created a limited edition commemorative collection of fine bone china. Each exquisite item in the range has been hand-decorated in England." The collection has already won the seal of approval of fans, including former royal chef Darren McGrady, who commented: "I love the colours."

The collection costs between £15 - £45

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to tie the knot on 19 May, and have been busy carrying out a series of joint engagements in the lead up to their nuptials, including attending the Endeavour Fund Awards together on Thursday. On 13 February, the couple will visit Edinburgh, where they will meet members of the public, visit Edinburgh Castle, and celebrate youth in the Scottish Year of Young People 2018.

