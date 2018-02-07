Khloé Kardashian hosts lavish dinner party to celebrate birth of Kylie Jenner's baby Welcoming baby Stormi in style

Khloé Kardashian pulled out all the stops to celebrate the birth of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi on Tuesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hosted a pink-themed dinner party for her family in honour of the new arrival, and as you might expect from the star, the décor was beautiful.

The mum-to-be shared a photo of her dining table on Instagram Stories, showing it all set up for the entire family to dine together. A baby pink runner and three large vases filled with pink and white roses were placed along the centre of the table, with co-ordinating pink place mats and napkins at every setting.

Khloé Kardashian hosted a dinner party for her family on Tuesday

Every single detail appeared to have been carefully thought out, with gold cutlery and gold-rimmed glasses in place to complement the tableware, which included decorative plates and bowls that were splashed with gold and berry-toned colours – a perfect nod to the interiors trend for metallics in 2018.

The Kardashians have a lot to celebrate after welcoming two new arrivals to the family in the last few weeks. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced the birth of their third child, who they later named Chicago, via surrogate on 16 January. Meanwhile, Kylie announced the birth of her daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott on Sunday, after months of keeping her pregnancy hidden.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo from their celebration on Instagram Stories

Yet another Kardashian baby is set to be born this spring, as Khloé is expecting her own first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump on Instagram on Tuesday, Khloé wrote: "Baby mama KoKo! 29 weeks and counting."

The 33-year-old had previously admitted she was going to miss herself and Kylie both being pregnant together, sharing a photo of them both proudly showing off their baby bumps. "Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been!" she wrote. "I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama."