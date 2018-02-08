See inside Jennifer Aniston's flawless LA mansion The Friends actress showed off her terrific taste

Jennifer Aniston has another string to add to her bow – interior designer! The Friends star showed off her terrific sense of style as she gave fans a peek inside her Los Angeles mansion. Jennifer, who shares her home with husband Justin Theroux and the couple's three dogs, opened up her home in this month's issue of Architectural Digest.

Photos shared on their Instagram page show Jennifer's impeccable living room. "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential," the actress said, pointing out her vintage Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, Jacques Adnet armchairs, and Mies van der Rohe daybed arranged around the room. Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley, who noted that the screen star "is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze – materials that have real substance and depth". He added: "No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting."

Jennifer gave fans a peek inside her living room

Jennifer and Stephen collaborated on the actress' previous LA home. She bought her new Bel-Air property in 2011, admitting: "If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer. I love the process. There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul."

"If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer," said Jennifer

As much focus and attention was given to the exterior of the property as the interior. The extensive grounds of Jennifer's home, which previously featured a hillside vineyard, now boast outdoor rooms, terraces, and Asian-inspired pocket gardens. "Every corner you turn, you have an experience," she said. "Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right."

"Everywhere you look, you get a vista," the TV star said

Giving an insight into her home life, Jennifer, 48, revealed that she spends Sundays with her husband, cooking and lounging by the pool. "We put out a mean taco bar, and the chilli's pretty good in the colder months," she said. The Horrible Bosses actress also admitted that she is more picky about her upcoming projects. "I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there's nowhere else I want to be," she said.