Diane Kruger unveils her gorgeous living room The 41-year-old has left fans coveting her décor

Diane Kruger has given her fans serious interior design inspiration after showcasing her beautiful living room in an Instagram post. The 41-year-old gave a glimpse of the stylish room after receiving a beautiful bunch of flowers as a gift from a friend on Tuesday.

"When you get home and your friend left you a promise of spring to come. Merci @umazoia," she captioned the post. The flowers appear to be Japanese cherry blossom stems, which were carefully placed in a glass vase at the centre of a wooden coffee table. The photo also offered fans the opportunity to take a peek inside Diane's home – with many commenting on how stylish her living room is.

Diane Kruger shared a photo of her living room on Instagram

Diane has a brown leather sofa at the centre of the room, as well as two cushioned chairs on the other side of her slim coffee table. A cream rug has been placed at the middle of the wooden floor, while stacks of books are piled up neatly on either end of the sofa, providing some reading material for Diane or any guests. The rest of the room has a complementary neutral colour scheme, with cream walls and unique black-and-white wall art in between each window, which are covered with sheer drapes.

The Troy actress moved into a £3.3million apartment in the celebrity hotspot of Tribeca, Manhattan, in summer 2017 following her split from long-term boyfriend Joshua Jackson. It's easy to see why she was drawn to the property; the two-bedroom apartment is in a residential building that features amenities such as an on-site gym, communal lounge and a discreet "virtual doorman" that provides keyed-elevator entry to the south and north-facing apartment. Inside she can enjoy peace and privacy in the 1,943 square foot apartment which has 11-foot high ceilings and interiors made with locally-sourced materials.

