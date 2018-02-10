Catherine Zeta-Jones shares photo of daughter Carys' luxurious bedroom – see the snap! The star gave a glimpse into her teenager's gorgeous bedroom

Oh to be Carys Douglas! Movie star mum Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a photo of her teenage daughter's bedroom on her Instagram page and it's absolutely stunning! The actress posted the snap on Friday, giving her fans a glimpse into her beautiful home. The star wrote: "A touch of @casazetajones in @carys.douglas’ boudoir. The Medallion Comforter ❤ #StyleByZeta."

Photo credit: Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones

Carys Douglas, 14, certainly has one luxurious bedroom and it has given us major design envy. In the snap we can see a fabulous bed with high, grey headboard and several ivory-gold coloured cushions. Catherine points out that the bedspread is the 'Medallion Comforter' from her own interiors range Case Zeta-Jones, which is available on QVC in America. The lamp, rug and curtains all match the cream and grey colour scheme. The cute mirrored bedside tables are seriously chic, as is the chandelier and patterned armchair with a cute 'Paris' cushion.

Photo credit: Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine's followers adored the sneak peek into Carys' bedroom. One wrote: "Love it, looks so classy." A second said: "If this is your daughter's room I don't think she is ever going to move out." A third commented: "This is beautiful! Love the matching colours and the lamp is gorgeous!!" There were more compliments as one fan posted: "When I was a teenager I would have paid for a room like that, it's beautiful!" Another said: "Nice and cosy room. Lucky Carys!"

An “Audrey” for every room!! A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jan 24, 2018 at 9:20am PST

The actress, who also has a 17-year-old son Dylan with husband Michael Douglas, often speaks about her children. In a previous interview on Today, she confessed that she has been "loving" the teenage years. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness," she said. "It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theatre, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."