The Queen bans plastic in the royal estates following David Attenborough documentary

The Queen has banned plastic bottles and straws from the royal estates as part of a plan to cut back on the use of plastics "at all levels". Buckingham Palace said there was a "strong desire to tackle the issue" as it outlined new waste plans for the royal residences.

It is thought that the Queen became interested in the problem after working with Sir David Attenborough on a documentary about conservation in the Commonwealth. The pair have teamed up to work on the Commonwealth Canopy initiative, which aims to create a network of forest conservation projects across the countries within the Commonwealth.

The changes will include gradually phasing out plastic straws in any public cafés on the royal estates, and removing them completely within staff dining rooms. Takeaway food items in the Royal Collection cafés must now be made of biodegradable or compostable packaging, while caterers at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse will only be allowed to use china plates or glasses, or recyclable paper cups.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "Across the organisation, the Royal Household is committed to reducing its environmental impact. As part of that, we have taken a number of practical steps to cut back on the use of plastics. At all levels, there's a strong desire to tackle this issue."

The Queen is not the only member of the royal family who is passionate about the environment; Prince Charles also speaks about the damage plastic is causing to the oceans, and said the world was facing an "escalating ecological and human disaster".

In January, Theresa May announced an action plan to eradicate all avoidable plastic waste in the UK by 2042, saying we will look back on it as "one of the great environmental scourges of our time".