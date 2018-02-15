You have to see how the Kardashians celebrated Valentine's Day The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars gathered their nearest and dearest for a romantic night in

Kris Jenner hosted a romantic Valentine's night in on Wednesday, not only for her boyfriend Corey Gamble, but also for the rest of her nearest and dearest! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by family and friends including her daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their partners Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, her son Rob, and Jada Pinkett Smith among others.

As you may expect, the occasion was fabulously OTT, with the dining room transformed especially for the occasion. Red roses hung from an ornate light fitting at the centre of the table, while even more bouquets of roses lined the centre of the table. Kris' guests ate their dinner, which was cooked by a professional chef, off decorative red and white plates, surrounded by candles and red heart-shaped chocolates.

Kris Jenner hosted a Valentine's Day dinner party

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her incredible place setting on Instagram, showing that each guest had a slab of dark chocolate personalised with their name, and what appeared to be a Valentine's gift wrapped in brown paper adorned with glittery hearts and tied with red ribbon.

After the meal the fun continued with a karaoke session, with the group all singing one of Kanye's hit songs, as well as renditions of Britney Spears' Hit Me Baby One More Time and The Foundations' song Build Me Up Buttercup.

Kris pulled out all the stops for the celebration

Notably absent from the occasion was Kourtney Kardashian, who may have decided to celebrate the day privately with her boyfriend Younes Benjima. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner is busy in the midst of fashion month, while the youngest member of the family, Kylie Jenner, was no doubt spending time at home with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their baby daughter Stormi, who she welcomed at the beginning of the month.

Although she was absent from the festivities, Kylie did share her own Valentine's Day photo on social media; a snap of herself sitting on the floor in her home, wearing an oversized black hoodie and shorts, teamed with a pair of statement polka dot print ankle boots.

