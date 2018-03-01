Loading the player...

Ed Sheeran is building a chapel at his Suffolk home for wedding to Cherry Seaborn Could this be where Ed is planning to tie the knot?

Ed Sheeran is pulling out all the stops for his wedding to fiancée Cherry Seaborn! The Thinking Out Loud singer has submitted plans to build a chapel at his Suffolk estate, which would offer a private place for his upcoming nuptials and any future family celebrations.

According to reports, plans were submitted to Suffolk Coastal District Council to construct a chapel in a Saxon style, with a rounded tower made of flint. The application states: "It is every person's right to be able to have a place of retreat for contemplation and prayer, for religious observance, celebration of key life and family milestones, marriages, christenings and so forth."

Ed Sheeran is engaged to Cherry Seaborn

The news comes just a week after Ed denied speculation that he and Cherry had already tied the knot, after he was spotted wearing a ring on his wedding finger. Ed set the record straight while attending the BRIT Awards with Cherry, explaining that it was an engagement ring designed by his long-term partner. "I never saw why men didn't wear engagement rings," he told Dan Wootton on the red carpet. "It's the same commitment either way. Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it."

Building a chapel is not the only big plan Ed has for his Suffolk home; the singer has bought four properties in the same village to create his own personal country estate, which has prompted locals to dub the area "Sheeran-ville". Ed already owned one house in the village, which is said to feature a giant treehouse, a swimming pool and a barn which has been converted into a pub. However, he is reportedly now keen to expand his estate and has enlisted builders to renovate the properties he has bought nearby.

Ed hopes to build a chapel in the grounds of his Suffolk home

Planning documents obtained by Daily Mail reveal that Ed is planning to develop two underground entertainment rooms – a cinema and music room – which will be directly connected to his house via a six foot wide tunnel. Another set of stairs will connect the area to the barn which houses his private pub, making it an ideal place for the singer to host his famous friends.

