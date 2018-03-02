Loading the player...

Take a peek inside Nicole Kidman's beautiful home The Big Little Lies star shared a photo with her fans on Instagram

Nicole Kidman has given fans a rare peek inside the house she shares with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters. The Big Little Lies star posted a snap of her pet cat gazing out of the window in her hallway, but many of her 642,000 followers were more distracted by her beautiful home.

The photo showed Nicole's cat, Queen Snow, standing on a bench to look out of a floor-to-ceiling window in a room to the side of her hallway. The room has a neutral colour scheme with cream walls, dark wooden flooring and textured curtains. Nicole has placed a vintage-style rug on the floor in front of the window, while an additional chair can be seen next to the front door.

Nicole Kidman shared a photo of her cat in her home

"I just wanted to introduce you to Queen Snow. I think you have already met her sister Ginger. Xx," Nicole captioned the photo. Fans were not only enamoured by the cat, but were quick to comment on Nicole's interiors, too. "Beautiful bench too," one commented. Another asked: "She's beautiful but I have to ask about that floor. Is it painted? I love it!"

RELATED: 12 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

Nicole owns several properties with her musician husband Keith and their young daughters, Sunday Rose, nine, and Faith, seven. As well as a 12,000-square-foot mansion in Nashville, the couple own homes in Sydney, Beverly Hills and West Chelsea, Manhattan. In December, the couple listed one of their homes - a rural Tennessee retreat - for sale at $3.45million (£2.5million).

Nicole and her husband Keith share several homes together

It has been a busy few months for Nicole, who has won several awards for her performance in Big Little Lies throughout awards season. The 50-year-old won at both the SAG and Golden Globes Awards, and on Sunday will serve as a guest presenter at the 2018 Oscars at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

MORE: See more celebrity homes here.