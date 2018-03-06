Loading the player...

Prince William reveals he still considers Norfolk his 'home' after relocating to London The Duke relocated back to Kensington Palace in 2017

Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated back to London with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2017, he has hinted that he will always consider Norfolk their home. Prince William shared his affection for the county in a letter to support Norfolk Day, which will take place this summer.

In the note, published in the Norfolk Eastern Daily Press on Tuesday, William touched upon his family's long-standing connection to the region, which dates back more than 150 years, when Queen Victoria bought Sandringham House. As well as visiting the Queen at Sandringham for Christmas every year with the rest of his family, Prince William and Kate also own a property, Anmer Hall, on the estate. The couple lived there together with Prince George and Princess Charlotte until 2017, when they relocated back to London so William could take on more royal duties.

The Duke of Cambridge has hinted that he considers Norfolk his home

"My mother was born at Park House in the grounds of Sandringham and many other family moments have taken place here," William wrote. "So it already felt like home when Catherine and I lived there for the first years of George and Charlotte's lives whilst I had a job as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance up the road in Cambridge."

GALLERY: See all of the beautiful places Kate has called home

He added: "The county has a lot to shout about, and it is a great idea to bring people together from across the county in its full diversity to celebrate all that is good about our home."

The royal family celebrate Christmas together on the Sandringham estate every year

The Queen gifted Prince William and Kate their beautiful ten-bedroom property, Anmer Hall, in 2013. The couple carried out extensive renovation work at the home, including remaking a driveway, converting a 'garden store' into living quarters, and even filing an application to build a new tennis court, replacing an old court that had fallen into disrepair.

MORE: See more celebrity homes here