Michelle Keegan has a new venture – and you're going to love it Prices start from £15!

Michelle Keegan has brought her signature style to another exclusive homeware collection for Very, and it's even more covetable than the first. The range incorporates everything from bedding to furniture, and is sure to inject a luxurious feel to any room at a purse-friendly price – with pieces available from £15.

The range is said to reflect Michelle's love of "hotel glamour and modern femininity" and also takes inspiration from the season's biggest fashion trends and colours; think millennial pink, muted grey and mixed metallic shades for a super-chic look. Meanwhile, faux furs and velvet fabrics add a tactile finishing touch.

Michelle has even helped to design a range of furniture too, with a striking grey three-seater sofa (£999), a mirrored console table and stool (£345) and a mirrored half-moon table (£129), that we're sure will be taking pride of place in Michelle and husband Mark Wright's home.

It is the second homeware collection Michelle has created for the retailer, and is sure to prove popular with fans who admire the former Coronation Street star's style. The 30-year-old has also designed a fashion collection available exclusively at Very, which she has previously said is filled with "pieces I'd want for my own wardrobe".

Michelle has been spending an extended period of time away from home as she visits her husband Mark in Los Angeles, where he works on the entertainment show Extra. On Sunday the couple rubbed shoulders with Hollywood stars as they attended an Oscars party together with Michelle's dad Michael. Former TOWIE star Mark took to his Instagram page to document their lavish evening, which included watching Jamie Foxx take to the stage for a performance. Another snap saw Mark and Michelle cuddle up for a family picture, which was simply captioned: "Great night."

