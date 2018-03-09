Dawn French reveals how 'overwhelming' city life made her retreat to Cornwall home The comedian opened up about her home life on Fearne Cotton's new podcast

Dawn French has opened up about her home life, admitting she is much happier since moving to Cornwall. The comedian, who lives in a £3million mansion in Fowey with her husband Mark Bignell, said she previously found living in London "overwhelming".

Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her new podcast, Happy Place, Dawn explained: "My problem with being in busy places... I find that I get quite upset by constantly seeing difficult things," she said. "So I've been a bit cowardly in a way because I find it... when I go to London and I see, I look at people's faces and I think 'Oh, she's cold. Oh that person hasn't got anywhere to go tonight. Oh God, they're dealing with something, oh God, he looks like he's off his face, oh dear'. And my insides are just upset all the time."

Dawn French lives in this Grade II-listed mansion in Cornwall

Dawn said she now felt she isn't suited for busy city life. "I think I'm not meant for a city... that isn't the real me. The real me is quiet." The 60-year-old moved to Cornwall with her former husband Sir Lenny Henry and their daughter Billie in 2006, and stayed there following their divorce in 2010. However, she admitted she ended up arranging a tour with her comedy partner Jennifer Saunders especially to foot the bill for renovations at their property.

"It was in a bit of a state and I thought 'Oh, I'm going to need a bit of dosh to do this up', she said. 'I called Jennifer and I said, 'Look I've seen this place and I know I want to live there but we've got to go on tour, how about it?' And she said something like 'Oh yes, I'm doing my conservatory, OK yes.' And that was seriously how we made the decision to go on tour."

Dawn French said she found city life overwhelming

Dawn now credits the Grade II-listed mansion for keeping her "calm", telling Fearne: "There is, without a doubt, beauty here. I can do nothing but connect with that. It makes me calm, it makes me happier and it sort of enthuses my mind with better ways of thinking."

