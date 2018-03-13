Loading the player...

Khloé Kardashian reveals the inspiration behind her 'impeccably clean' home The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star learnt it all from her mum!

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her "impeccably clean" home, saying she has her mum Kris Jenner to thank for teaching her to keep everything tidy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who has dubbed her love of organisation and cleanliness 'Khlo-C-D', wrote about her habits in a new blog post on her official website.

"I have always been Khlo-C-D—and I have Kris Jenner to thank, LOL," she wrote in the post, before going into further detail about the habits her mum instilled into her as a child. "The interesting thing is my mom is a hoarder, but she demands cleanliness and structure from me (and all her kids). At least, she did when I was younger. She was always very vocal about my room being impeccably clean. I wasn't even allowed to sit on my bed if it was made because I would flatten the duvet insert."

Khloé added: "As a kid, I thought all of these things were absolutely crazy, but as an adult, I love her for it!" The mum-to-be also learned some other valuable skills from Kris, including "hosting etiquette, like how to set the dinner table, the appropriate silverware to use and how to position them, etc. So, I really am grateful for everything that she taught me!"

The mum-to-be has a wardrobe dedicated to her fitness gear

The 33-year-old has previously shared photos of her impressively organised home on her blog and social media, including a peek inside her fridge and one of her wardrobes, which is entirely dedicated to her fitness gear. Khloé has an entire 150-square-foot wardrobe dedicated to her workouts, which was customised by LA Closet Design, and has been filled with dozens of pairs of trainers, clothing, sports bras and fitness equipment. There's even a mini fridge stocked with Fiji water to ensure she stays hydrated during her workouts.

