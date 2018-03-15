Loading the player...

Sharon Stone opens the doors to her remodelled Beverly Hills home The actress has owned the property since 1993

Sharon Stone has given fans a peek inside the beautiful Beverly Hills mansion she has called home for the past 25 years. The actress opened the doors to her newly-renovated residence in an interview with Architectural Digest, and said she had been on a "weird journey" while remodelling the home.

"This house has its own voice, and once we began to understand that language the design process became much easier," the 60-year-old told the publication. "Renovating a home takes you on a weird journey. Unexpected things happen along the way, and you adapt."

Sharon Stone has showcased her newly-renovated home

While there may have been difficulties throughout the design process, the finished result is impressive to say the least. Sharon's living room is styled to perfection with bright white walls and a dramatic purple ceiling, with gold accents to add an opulent touch. The room is filled with natural light thanks to the large windows and patio doors, with fresh flowers and wall-hung artwork to add further pops of colour.

Sharon has furnished the room with two black Minotti sofas, a contrasting white coffee table and fluffy neutral rug. A grand piano and separate floral sofa are placed either side of the traditional open fireplace.

Sharon lives in Beverly Hills with her three sons

The photoshoot also showcases Sharon's bedroom, which has a Gregorius|Pineo bed and Gina Berschneider sofa, and is decorated in a muted monochrome colour scheme with pink and metallic accents. The Total Recall star shares the property with her sons Roan, 17, Laird, 12, and 11-year-old Quinn. Sharon said she bought the property following her breakout role in Basic Instinct, as she needed somewhere more secure than her previous home due to her sudden fame.

The interview features in Architectural Digest magazine

"All of a sudden, there were crazy stalkers trying to get into my [old] house. The police were there all the time, until they finally had enough," she said. "They told me to pack a suitcase because they were taking me to a hotel. I had to find a new home that had proper gates."

