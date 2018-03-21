Loading the player...

Kate Garraway gives fans a look inside her bedroom – and it's not what you might expect! The Good Morning Britain presenter has admitted it's time for a spring clean

Kate Garraway has surprised fans by sharing a glimpse of her "insanely untidy" bedroom. The Good Morning Britain presenter admitted it was time for a spring clean in her room, as it is currently littered with clothes and makeup all over the floor.

Sharing a photo of the mess on Instagram, Kate confessed: "Just read riot act to daughter about the insanely untidy state of her bedroom. Her response? 'Er mum – have you seen the state of yours?' She may have a point… #timeforaspringclean #shameful #doasisaynotasido."

Many of Kate's followers were shocked by her untidy room, which had a number of clothes and bags of shopping on the floor, an outfit hanging on the wardrobe and more clothes spilling out of her wooden chest of drawers. "Burglars don't leave that much mess," one commented. Another said: "Ohhh Kate it's in a bit of a state."

However, many others could relate to Kate, and sent words of reassurance. "Don't worry – this is tidy compared to mine," one fan joked. "Love how refreshingly honest you are. Keeping it real @kategarraway. Definitely relatable," another wrote.

The Good Morning Britain presenter attended the Royal Television Society Awards on Tuesday

It's no surprise Kate's room has become a little messy; the mum-of-two has had an action-packed week which has seen her presenting on both Good Morning Britain and Smooth Radio, along with working on a project with Global's Make Some Noise and attending the Royal Television Society Awards on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old looked stylish in a high street ensemble for the occasion – a long-sleeved blue top and wide-legged Mango trousers styled with Zara heels. Sharing a photo of her ensemble after the event, Kate wrote: "Ok so @gmb didn't win its #rtsawards & I'd practiced my winner's pose!?!! and everything! Seriously – big congrats to #movingon who did win – love that show."