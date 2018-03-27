﻿
Harper Beckham's bedroom will make you green with envy

Victoria Beckham shared a glimpse at the room on Instagram Stories

Chloe Best

Harper Beckham is one lucky girl! Victoria Beckham has shared a video from inside her six-year-old daughter's bedroom on Instagram Stories, and it is designed in a way that would make many adults envious.Taking to social media to share a video of herself and Harper reading a bedtime story together on Monday, Victoria wrote: "Harper is so chic!"

Although the fashion designer was referring to Harper's choice of reading material – a book called Come with Me to Paris – she could just as well be talking about the youngster's bedroom, which has a muted white and pink colour scheme.

Victoria Beckham shared a clip of her daughter Harper reading on Instagram

In the short Instagram clip, Harper can be seen sitting in bed with her book. She has white bedding and a cosy cream throw draped over the end, which complements her curved cream bed frame. The youngest of David and Victoria Beckham's children has a cream curtain around her bed to help her to sleep, with co-ordinating carpet.

Harper even has her own seating area within her spacious room, with a dusky pink sofa and armchair seen in the background of Victoria's video. It is not known if the mother-daughter duo are currently in their London home or their country residence in the Cotswolds, which has been recently renovated.

The six-year-old has an incredible bedroom 

It's not surprising Harper has a stylish bedroom; other photos Victoria and David have shared from their London home reveal that it is all styled to perfection, with luxurious accessories and a muted colour scheme throughout many of the rooms. However, it is still evidently a family home, with lots of Harper's toys scattered around. A photo posted by David revealed the six-year-old has her own "toy corner", complete with a miniature kitchen and a cot filled with various dolls. The family moved into their London home, located in Holland Park, in 2016 after spending an estimated £8million on renovation work.

