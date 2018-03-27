Loading the player...

The one item that features in all of Holly Willoughby's outfit posts – and it's only £9.90! Another must-have from the stylish This Morning presenter

Holly Willoughby has become known for her daily outfit posts that showcase her latest ensemble for presenting duties on This Morning, and while she often experiments with different styles and trends, there is one piece that always features in every photo – the rainbow wall art in the background.

The mum-of-three typically poses in the same spot in her dressing room each morning, next to a distinctive framed wall hanging which features a rainbow submerged in clouds. And it turns out the wall art is just as budget-friendly as many of her high-street ensembles, as it costs less than £10.

Holly Willoughby's outfit posts often feature this rainbow wall art

The poster in question has been designed by Florent Bodart and is available to order online at Juniqe, a lifestyle brand that sells wall art, home accessories, stationery and gifts. At a closer look the rainbow design is actually a record, with a Spectrum Records logo at the centre of the colourful rings. It is available to buy as a premium poster, canvas print or in a frame, with prices rising up to £39.90 for the poster in aluminium frame.

Holly has made her love of all things rainbow-coloured known, and she has previously turned heads in a number of vibrant multi-coloured ensembles. The This Morning presenter also decorated her Christmas tree with a rainbow-shaped ornament during the festive season, telling her fans it was the "bauble of rainbow dreams".

The poster is available at online retailer Juniqe

As well as inspiring fans with her impeccable sense of style, Holly has become recognised for her interiors styling too, and has designed her own collection of bedding and soft furnishings available at Dunelm. The 37-year-old occasionally shares photos from her own home on social media, and as expected it features many on-trend details such as copper kitchenware, marble tiles and a custom neon light.

