Sam Faiers reveals son Paul's amazing high-street bed

Sam Faiers' son Paul is one lucky little boy! The Mummy Diaries star has dedicated an entire room of her Hertfordshire home for Paul and his baby sister Rosie to play in, complete with one piece in particular that has been receiving lots of attention from fans – a white cabin bed.

The 27-year-old gave fans a glimpse at the room on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, before sharing details of where she had bought the furniture and accessories, with much of it coming from the high-street. After receiving many comments from her followers Sam revealed that the bed, which is topped with Paul's soft toys, is from Next. It appears to be the Amelia white cabin bed, which costs £599.

Sam Faiers bought this Next bed for her son Paul's room

Although it is more expensive than one might expect from the retailer, it will be a great investment buy that offers plenty of space for Paul as he grows up. The white wooden unit features a raised single bed with two cabinets and storage shelves underneath, which currently have Paul's toys on display. Next also sells an alternative – the Compton cabin bed - for a more budget-friendly £360.

Sam has decorated the bed with Jungle Book stickers from Amazon as Paul is "obsessed with the Jungle Book at the moment", and added a soft teddy bear quilt from Dunelm. The fluffy fitted sheet and pillowcase costs just £15, and ensures the bed is super comfortable and cosy for Paul to play on.

The Mummy Diaries star shared a video of her son's toy room

The former TOWIE star has settled down in a beautiful Hertfordshire mansion with her partner Paul and their two young children, and often gives her followers an access-all-areas peek inside her home on social media. As well as having his own toy room, Paul can also play in their spacious garden once the weather improves, with a recent photo posted by Sam showing a swing and the long lawn that runs off the back of the house.

