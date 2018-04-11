Loading the player...

Take a peek at Patsy Palmer's incredible LA home The former EastEnders star relocated to the US in 2014

Patsy Palmer has come a long way from Albert Square! The former EastEnders star relocated to Los Angeles with her family in 2014, and admitted that California has won her heart in a post that gave a glimpse at the incredible views from her home on Tuesday.

The mum-of-four appears to live in an apartment with a balcony that overlooks a lake and across to picturesque hills. "So GRATEFUL TO BE HOMMMMEEEE!!!! To beautiful California… I missed you with all my heart & soul. Thanks London for always being there… best city in the world… But this is my heart. And breathe. 98 degrees," Patsy captioned a photo of her view following her return from London.

Patsy Palmer relocated to Los Angeles in 2014

Patsy lives with her husband Richard Merkell, and her children Fenton, 17, Emilia, 16 and Bertie, seven, and has admitted that she home schools the teenagers so they can concentrate on their burgeoning acting and modelling careers.

And they certainly appear happy in their new home; Patsy and her children often share photos of their enviable Los Angeles lifestyle, where they spend their free time doing activities such as going to watch the LA Lakers basketball team, visiting the beach in Malibu, and hanging out at private members' club Soho House with friends including Meg Matthews. The family are also able to enjoy the year-round LA sunshine on their balcony, which they have adorned with fairy lights, a fire pit and barbecue.

The actress said Los Angeles has her heart

While Patsy's children are making their own foray into acting, Patsy has taken a step behind the camera, and has instead launched a new venture – the Commonwealth Lifestyle Foundation, of which she is founder and president. The foundation offers a series of networking events and breakfasts to help women make both business and personal connections, while raising money for families in need.

Patsy has added a patriotic touch to her LA home with a Union Jack cushion

The 45-year-old has also admitted she wouldn't rule out a reality TV show focusing on her glamourous new life in LA. "It would be nice if they wanted nice things though, not like the Kardashians with all the horrible fighting," Patsy told ID magazine. Fenton then added: "We could make it so funny, though." Emilia then added: "We could, but we wouldn’t be able to have control over it. They like to cause controversy."