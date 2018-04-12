Loading the player...

Home Sweet Home with Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams The couple open up about home life in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have opened up about their home life and how they are preparing for the birth of their first child. The couple, who shared their exciting pregnancy news exclusively with HELLO!, are expecting their baby at the beginning of September, and have already been hard at work creating the perfect gender-neutral nursery! Watch the video above to see more...

What is your favourite room in the house?

Spencer: The kitchen/ sitting room. It's the biggest, it's the best for entertaining, it's probably the most comfortable.

Vogue: We've got a 16-seater dining table, so we have a lot of dinner parties and we spend a lot of time there.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are expecting their first child together

What is your favourite way to relax?

Spencer: We like cooking together, so we do a joint effort on that. We watch movies a lot of the time in the evening. We're kind of antisocial now.

Vogue: We like staying in. We love our environment so we just stay in and watch every single series of MasterChef, whether the Australian, American, the kids one, the English one... all of them.

How are you preparing for your baby?

Spencer: We're reading the odd baby book, and we play the baby music and talk to the baby.

Vogue: We've got our doctor, and we're starting on the nursery. I've bought a lot of clothes as well, which I just couldn't help myself.

Spencer: We're actually pretty prepared. Every single time we're apart from each other, which is rare, and we pass any shop that sells baby clothes it's carnage.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year

What will the nursery look like?

Vogue: I don't really know what the nursery will look like. I think it has to be gender neutral. I like that idea anyway for a nursery, I don't like the idea of pink for a girl or blue for a boy, I want it to be that anyone could go in there. So maybe like, this amazing tropical wallpaper. I don't know if Spencer's into it - green and white tropical wallpaper, I think it will be amazing, with loads of zoo animals and different things like that. I like that idea.

Spencer: I'm drawing a little series of birds, you can find them on my Instagram. They're not for sale, they're for the baby.

