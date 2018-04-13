Loading the player...

Billie Faiers gives us a masterclass in bringing the millennial pink trend into our homes Get a glimpse inside the Mummy Diaries star's stylish living room

Millennial pink has dominated everything from fashion to food over the past year (pink KitKats anyone?), and now Billie Faiers has shown exactly how to incorporate it into our homes, with one seriously covetable item. The Mummy Diaries star has used the pretty shade to add a pop of colour to her living room, which is decorated in a muted grey colour scheme.

Sharing a photo of her new home purchase on Thursday, Billie revealed she was "obsessed" with the chunky pink merino wool blanket she had invested in from luxury home décor retailer House of Merino. The blanket was neatly folded and placed under her wooden coffee table, with a vase of fake peony flowers placed on top to perfectly complement her new purchase.

Billie Faiers showed off her chunky pink blanket

Blankets similar to Billie's from House of Merino start at £100 for a baby size, increasing to £300 for a single bed size, and as much as £600 for king-size. However, many other high street stores have similar chunky knit pink throws on offer, including Dunelm, whose blankets cost a more budget-friendly £50.

Billie often gives fans a glimpse inside the home she shares with fiancé Greg Shepherd and their two young children, Nelly and Arthur. Despite the potential for mess with two young children, they have opted for a soft colour scheme, with a grey velvet sofa and light walls. The 28-year-old also appears to be a fan of adding personalised touches to her home, and has both coasters and cushions printed with "The Shepherd Family" and their initials in their living room, courtesy of Getting Personal.

The Mummy Diaries star has a grey colour scheme in her living room

While Billie still lives in Essex, her sister Sam Faiers has relocated to Hertfordshire with her partner Paul and their two children, Paul, two, and Rosie, five months. The couple's home has an orangery, sprawling gardens and a private swimming pool, but Sam has added some high street touches to the property, including buying Paul a cabin bed from Next which has been topped off with pieces from Amazon and Dunelm.

