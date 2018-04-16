﻿
Take a look inside Scarlett Moffatt's seriously stylish bedroom

The former Gogglebox star bought her first home in December

Chloe Best

While Scarlett Moffatt sparked a debate about weight and body image with her recent selfie at the weekend, other fans were more distracted by her seriously stylish bedroom. The former Gogglebox star posted a photo of herself before going out for dinner on Saturday, showing her trendy bedroom decor in the background.

The 28-year-old, who bought her first home in December, has decorated her room in a neutral colour scheme with white walls and cream carpets. However, she has added pops of colour with a fluffy forest green rug and co-ordinating throw which is draped over the end of her bed and attracted a number of admiring comments from her fans. "Oooh I love that green rug," one wrote. "Love the emerald green," another commented, while a third added: "I need your green fluffy rug."

Scarlett Moffatt shared a photo from inside her bedroom on Instagram

Scarlett has added further opulent design details with a black jewelled chandelier-style light fitting, and mirrored bedside tables on either side of her black double bed, while an on-trend tripod floor lamp sits in the corner of her room.

The 28-year-old moved into her first home before Christmas, and is believed to have returned back up north after renting a flat in London over the past year. It's not the first time Scarlett has shown photos from her bedroom; the former Gogglebox star often shares selfies from her room, and earlier this year sparked speculation about her relationship with Ant McPartlin after eagle-eyed fans spotted a framed photo of herself with Ant and Dec on her bedside table.  

"Busted..... nobody keeps a photo of their coworkers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly. His poor wife," a fan commented. But Scarlett quickly revealed why she keeps such a special picture in her bedroom: "Well I do Ant and Dec are my heroes x." It appears that Scarlett has since replaced the photo despite defending her decision to have it there.

