Amal Clooney has given fans an insight into the beautiful home she shares with husband George Clooney and their twins Ella and Alexander in Sonning-on-Thames, Berkshire. The couple bought the property in October 2014 and have since carried out extensive renovation works, adding everything from a swimming pool and pool house to a private cinema.

The barrister opened the doors to the lavish property for her interview in the new issue of Vogue, showing her lounge, office, pool house and "George's zone" - the screening room - among others. The Clooneys are said to have a number of family photos on display in their sitting room, along with their cherished pieces of artwork – a painting of George's late cocker spaniel Einstein, and another of the head of a giraffe – both of which she says failed to impress insurers who visited the property.

Amal and George Clooney live in Sonning-on-Thames (Photo: Annie Leibovitz/ Vogue)

"They were like, 'It's barely worth getting a policy,'" Amal told Vogue. "They were very judgmental." Amal also revealed what it's like to be a guest at their sprawling property, with the pool house serving as the "party zone" of their home. Designed like a lounge, the pool house has its own bar and a photo booth that provides twin copies of each print – how we would love to see which celebrities have partied at the Clooney's house!

George and Amal have lived in Sonning-on-Thames for almost four years, and also own a "low-key" house in Los Angeles, along with a property in Lake Como, where they tend to spend the summer. The property is now where Amal carries out much of her work, and she has her own office that could apparently be easily-mistaken for a barrister's chambers in the city, with false-front cupboards and her barrister's horsehair wig on display by the window.

Amal opened the doors to her home in an interview with Vogue (Photo: Annie Leibovitz/ Vogue)

The property is set in four acres of land and is surrounded by trees and expansive gardens, which allow the couple plenty of privacy, while still being easily accessible to London. Other famous faces to live nearby include the Prime Minister Theresa May and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

