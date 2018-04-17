Loading the player...

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's kitchen is what dreams are made of The couple live in Los Angeles with their daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend treated their daughter Luna to an amazing miniature kitchen for her second birthday at the weekend, and fans didn't know what to be more jealous of – the toddler's new toy or the couple's amazing real kitchen! The model posted a photo of John constructing Luna's plastic kitchen on Monday, telling fans he was a "hero" for putting it together.

The photo offered a glimpse inside John and Chrissy's spacious kitchen-diner, which has a huge marble-topped chef's island at the centre of the room. With wooden cabinets lining the walls, stylish dark grey walls and dark wooden flooring, the huge room is ideal for budding chef Chrissy, who released her cookbook Cravings in 2017.

Chrissy Teigen gave fans a glimpse inside her kitchen on Twitter

The couple have open wooden shelves to display their selection of cookbooks, along with some bowls and serving dishes, while a coffee machine, wooden chopping board and selection of containers line the work surfaces at the back of the room. In addition, John and Chrissy have integrated appliances, along with a wine fridge where several bottles of wine and champagne can be seen stored behind the glass door.

Fans on Twitter complimented both the couple's décor and their daughter's new toy – the Step2 Lifestyle Deluxe Kitchen, which costs £279.99. "Luna's toy kitchen is nicer than my actual kitchen," one wrote. However, Chrissy revealed that Luna wasn't as excited by the gift as they may have hoped. "She could not care less about it and it's half my kitchen now too," the expectant mum joked.

John Legend constructed a toy kitchen for their daughter Luna

Others couldn't resist commenting on the pristinely decorated kitchen, with one simply commenting: "That kitchen! Those shelves!" Another added: "That island is incredible." A third asked: "Where did you buy the barstools?"

Chrissy and John live together in Los Angeles with their two-year-old daughter, and will soon be welcoming another addition to the family. The star revealed the gender of her second child on her Instagram in mid-January. Sharing a snap of herself at the Grammys, she captioned the shot: "Mama and her baby boy."