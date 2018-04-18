See where Prince William and Kate will be raising the royal baby The couple live at Kensington Palace with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to welcome their third child any day now, and unlike when their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, the couple are now permanently based in London rather than at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The royals have been settled at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace since summer 2017, so that Prince George can attend school in the capital and William can increase his royal duties, after leaving his role with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. The spacious property will be the perfect place for them to settle into life as a family of five; split over four-storeys, it has a generous sitting room, large kitchen, three principal bedrooms with dressing rooms, three bathrooms and nursery accommodation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

There are also staff quarters, with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two sitting rooms. In addition, there is a large walled garden where Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be able to play outdoors throughout the summer.

GALLERY: All we know about the royal baby

Previous royal residents of Apartment 1A include Princess Margaret, who moved in with her former husband Lord Snowdon in the 1960s and lived there until her death in 2002. Prince William and Kate moved into the property in 2013 from Nottingham Cottage, which is now home to Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle.

The couple invited Barack and Michelle Obama into their home in 2016

Not only will William have his brother and new sister-in-law nearby, his other neighbours include the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who live next door, and the Duke and Duchess of Kent, who live in Wren House. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie will make the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage her marital home with fiancé Jack Brooksbank, who she is due to marry in October.

STORY: Kate arrives back in London ahead of royal baby

Kate has arrived back in London after spending recent weeks between her parents' home in Bucklebury and Sandringham as her due date nears. Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two - who have since returned to school for the new term - had fun over the holidays taking part in and Easter egg hunt with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, while Kate was even spotted doing the weekly food shop in Waitrose, Sandringham.