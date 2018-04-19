See Prince William and Kate's neighbours who will be able to help out with the royal baby The couple will have plenty of family members nearby

Prince William and Kate won't be short on helping hands once they welcome the royal baby, a little brother or sister to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As well as having their own nanny, the couple also have plenty of family members living nearby thanks to their unique setup at Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are based at Apartment 1A within the grounds of Kensington Palace, and they are not the only royals to live on-site; William's younger brother Prince Harry lives just moments away in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage with his fiancé Meghan Markle. The couple, who have already hinted that they would like to start a family together when they marry, will no doubt love to get in some practice with the new baby, along with their nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live nearby to Prince William and Kate

Meanwhile, William's cousin Princess Eugenie has also relocated to Kensington Palace, and will make the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage her marital home once she ties the knot with fiancé Jack Brooksbank in October. Other royal neighbours include the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who live next door to Prince William and Kate, and the Duke and Duchess of Kent, who live in Wren House.

The Cambridges permanently relocated to their home at Kensington Palace in summer 2017, so that William could increase his royal duties and their four-year-old son George could start school in the capital. The spacious property will be the perfect place for them to settle into life as a family of five; though its name is misleading, the residence has 20 rooms including a generous sitting room, large kitchen, three principal bedrooms with dressing rooms, three bathrooms and nursery accommodation.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will also be nearby

There are also staff quarters, with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two sitting rooms. In addition, there is a large walled garden where Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be able to play outdoors throughout the summer.