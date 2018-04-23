Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby gives fans a glimpse of her 'new home' The This Morning presenter posted a photo from the new ITV Studios

Holly Willoughby has teased fans by sharing a photo of her "new home" on Instagram. However, rather than showing the family home she shares with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Holly was referring to the new ITV studios, where she co-hosts This Morning with Phillip Schofield.

The 37-year-old posted a snap of herself and Phillip admiring the view from their new base on Monday afternoon, showing them overlooking the gardens at the centre of the Television Centre, which was previously home to BBC. "New home…" she captioned the photo.

Holly Willoughby shared a photo of her "new home" on Instagram

"Downgraded to flats," one follower jokingly commented on the studios, which are a far cry from the luxury London property Holly owns. The TV presenter often gives fans a glimpse inside her family home on social media, showing that she has kitted out the residence with stylish furnishings and accessories. And much like her outfits, pieces are generally refreshingly affordable, with Emma Bridgewater among her favourite designers. We also spied on-trend details such as copper kitchenware, marble tiles and a neon light. Just like any family home, toys and games can also be seen in many of the rooms.

GALLERY: Get an access-all-areas look inside Holly Willoughby's house

The new This Morning studios have also had an on-trend makeover, with stylish pieces such as a quirky cactus-shaped lamp that cost £55 from Graham & Green, velvet armchairs from MADE.com, and a pink faux fur stool that costs £65 from Maisons du Monde.

The This Morning presenter lives in London with her family

ITV relocated studios earlier this month, while their original base at London's Southbank undergoes renovation work. And it appears that Holly's co-host Phillip is particularly happy at their new studio, which is located where he used to work during his time on BBC. "It's freaking me out!" he said. "Because just on the other side there… behind those stairs on the fourth floor was the 'broom cupboard'. That's where Going Live! was positioned. That doesn't exist anymore."

STORY: The most budget-friendly pieces we need from This Morning's new studio