Geri Horner pays homage to her Spice Girls days with home decor She gave a nod to one of her most iconic Spice Girls outfits!

It's one of the most iconic outfits in pop culture, so it's no wonder Geri Horner has given a nod to her famous Union Jack dress in her home. The Spice Girls singer, who wore the patriotic mini dress for her performance at the BRIT Awards in 1997, has incorporated the print into the home she shares with husband Christian Horner - and it appears her son Monty is already a fan.

Geri gave fans a glimpse inside her lounge on Thursday, with a post showing her one-year-old son leaning on a chair that has been draped with a Union Jack print blanket. "Thinking about stuff, big stuff," she captioned the photo, which soon caught her fans' attention due to the eye-catching decor. "Love the bedspread," one commented. "He's trying to work out how one of mummy's tiny dresses ended up a big throw over blanket," another joked.

Geri Horner paid tribute to her Spice Girls days with a Union Jack blanket

The blanket is not the only Union Jack print item Geri has in her home; the mum-of-two has also added a patriotic touch to her kitchen with a KitchenAid mixer that is emblazoned with the red, white and blue flag, and is a true statement addition to her home.

Geri divides her time between two beautiful homes; a country estate outside Banbury, Oxfordshire, and another home in Hertfordshire, which played host to the long-awaited Spice Girls reunion in February. Photos shared by the pop group from their meeting offered a unique glimpse at Geri's stylish living room, showing the 45-year-old has lots of framed family photos on display, along with the BRIT Awards she won during the height of the Spice Girls' success.

Geri also owns a Union Jack KitchenAid mixer

A second photo posted by Geri's bandmate Victoria showed the group sitting on a cream sofa with their manager, Simon Fuller. Black-and-white framed photos could be seen in the background, while a portrait of a vintage plane hangs on the wall behind them.

