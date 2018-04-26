Loading the player...

You HAVE to see Kourtney Kardashian's insane wardrobe Jealous, much?

Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a peek inside her wardrobe - and it is as big as some people's homes! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed in the huge walk-in wardrobe to show off the results of her diet on Wednesday, but many of her 62.7 million Instagram followers were more distracted by her surroundings.

The 39-year-old stood in front of a mirror in gym gear, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling shelves lined with her impressive shoe collection. In the background rails of clothes could be seen, while there was an additional cabinet in the centre of the room that is no doubt filled with more of Kourtney's clothes and accessories.

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a peek inside her wardrobe

"Wardrobe goals," one fan commented on the post, while another wrote: "Love that closet." A third added: "The shoe closet of DREAMS." Kourtney lives in Calabasas with her three young children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. The reality TV star has a passion for interior design, and recently expressed her desire to launch her own design business.

GALLERY: 10 celebrity wardrobes that have to be seen to be believed

And she is not the only member of her family to have a wardrobe that has to be seen to be believed; her sister Kylie Jenner's wardrobe also hosts a footwear collection that could easily be mistaken for a designer shoe shop, while her mum Kris Jenner has a huge wardrobe solely dedicated to her collection of Birkin handbags. Her neon sign may read "Need money for Birkin," but we think she's doing alright!

Kris Jenner has a wardrobe dedicated to her Birkin handbags

Last but not least, her workout fanatic sister Khloé Kardashian has an entire 150-square-foot wardrobe dedicated to her fitness gear, which was customised by LA Closet Design, and has been filled with dozens of pairs of trainers, clothing, sports bras and fitness equipment. There's even a mini fridge stocked with Fiji water to ensure Khloé stays hydrated during her workouts. Jealous, us?!

STORY: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's luxurious guest room