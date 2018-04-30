Loading the player...

Myleene Klass' fans are obsessed with her gorgeous bathroom - and you will be too The radio presenter showed off her gorgeous interiors on Instagram

Myleene Klass has given her followers "bathroom goals" after sharing a photo from her dreamy master bathroom on Instagram. The mum-of-two used the spacious suite for a workout with one of her daughters on Sunday, taking to social media to tell fans it was proof you can do her MyBody by Myleene workouts "anywhere".

However, many of her followers were more distracted by her stylish interiors, including Loose Women star Kelly Brook, who commented: "Lovely bathroom." Others agreed, writing: "This bathroom is life." A third wrote: "If that was my bathroom I would live in it - heavenly."

Myleene's bathroom is huge, with hard wood flooring that also doubles up as a spot to exercise for the 40-year-old and her family. A free-standing bathtub is placed at the middle of the room, with a dazzling chandelier hanging overhead. Myleene has added further luxurious touches with ornate wall-mounted mirrors, and a table topped with candles and fresh flowers. The room is also filled with natural light, thanks to the large windows that line the back wall, and is no doubt the perfect spot for Myleene to relax.

The fitness enthusiast often shares photos of her workout routine, giving fans a glimpse inside her beautiful home in the process. One video from a challenging core workout showcased Myleene's stylish living room, which has wooden flooring, a neutral colour scheme and a well-stocked bar cart in the background. The room appeared to lead into the kitchen via a set of double doors, which has white tiled walls and a number of family photos and ornaments on display.

Myleene lives in London with her two daughters, Ava, ten, and Hero, seven, along with boyfriend Simon Motson, who she has been dating since 2015.