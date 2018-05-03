Isla Fisher gives fans a rare glimpse inside her perfectly-styled family home And she's even co-ordinated her outfit to her crockery

Isla Fisher has given her followers a unique glimpse inside her family home as she made an attempt to set the perfect dinner table. The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Sacha Baron Cohen and their three children, shared a photo from her stylish dining room on Instagram – although some fans pointed out that she had made a mistake when laying the table.

"I just watched a 'How to set the table' video on YouTube. It's not as hard as you would imagine and it's a great upper body workout," Isla captioned the photo, which showed her standing behind her dining table and putting plates into place. The 42-year-old was dressed in a white and blue embroidered blouse which perfectly complemented her dinnerware – a blue and white striped set from Kate Spade.

Isla Fisher gave fans a peek inside her dining room on Instagram

The dining room has a large table at the centre, covered with a white table cloth and wooden chairs around the sides. Striking pieces of art displaying a busy beach hang on the walls behind the table, above a wooden storage unit.

While Isla was undeniably proud of her efforts to lay her dining table, some fans observed that she had made a couple of errors, including placing some of her glasses on the wrong side. However, others were more distracted by her beautiful matching dining set, which featured a blue and white striped design. A similar four-piece dining set from Kate Spade is currently available from US homeware brand Lenox for $80 (around £58), or the mugs, plates and bowls can also be bought individually.

The actress previously shared a photo of her beautiful kitchen

Isla and her husband Sacha are very protective of their private life, and rarely share family photos with their fans. The couple live in the Hollywood Hills in a property that has seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a detached home cinema and heated swimming pool, but they appear to have considered selling or renting out the property for some time, as it was previously listed for rent in 2014.

