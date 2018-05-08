Andrea McLean is the envy of fans as she shows off her incredible garden The Loose Women star made the most of the record-breaking bank holiday weather

Andrea McLean enjoyed the record-breaking May bank holiday temperatures in the best possible way - by relaxing on her beautiful porch. The Loose Women star shared a video as she put her feet up on a swing chair at her home on Monday, and she soon gave her followers "porch envy".

"When you finally get to put your feet up..." Andrea captioned the clip, which showcased the large porch at the back of her house, which has plenty of space for the TV presenter and her family to relax and enjoy the British summertime, with a wicker table and chairs and sofa that are all shaded from the sun. Andrea has added plants on either side of the steps that lead down into the garden, while a Wisteria plant can be seen in full bloom just outside.

Andrea McLean showed fans her beautiful porch

Fans were quick to comment on Andrea's enviable garden, with one commenting: "Your porch and garden are so beautiful." Another agreed: "Ooh I have always wanted a porch like that." While a third had to ask if she was still in the UK, as similar porches aren't seen as commonly in British homes.

Andrea lives in Surrey with her husband Nick Feeney and children Amy and Finlay from her previous marriages. The 48-year-old regularly shares photos from their family home on social media, showing off the stylish interiors which follow a largely white and grey colour scheme. The living room has grey gingham checked armchairs and a fluffy grey rug, with numerous family photos and ornaments on display. It appears to be open plan through to a spacious dining room and conservatory area, which overlooks her pristine and colourful garden.

The Loose Women star made the most of the heat wave in her pristine garden

While her porch appears to be the perfect place to unwind and ease the stresses of her busy career, Andrea recently revealed she also has another strategy to keep calm - meditation. In March, the TV presenter told her fans that she has racked up an impressive 200 days of the practice, all by using an app which encourages deep breathing and peaceful thoughts.

