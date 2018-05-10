Loading the player...

Cheryl and Liam Payne's plans to extend mansion rejected for a second time The couple have not been permitted to extend their lavish home

Cheryl and Liam Payne have had their plans to extend their luxurious mansion denied for a second time, meaning they will have to proceed to the High Court if they want to contest the case. The couple, who live in a £5.1million home in Woking, Surrey, have been in a long-running battle with the local council over plans to nearly double the size of the property.

According to plans obtained by Mail Online, Cheryl, 34, and Liam, 24, were hoping to demolish and rebuild a two-bay garage that would link the guest house with the main house and indoor pool area. This would mean guests would be able to walk into the main living quarters via the extension.

In October, planners at Woking Borough Council refused to grant the extension, which would have increased the celebrity mansion by 133 per cent. Case officers ruled that the extension would be too big and spoil countryside views, and would not be in keeping with "the appearance of the streetscene". Cheryl and Liam appealed the decision in February, but the plans have once again been rejected. Their only option now would be to seek a judicial review from the High Court.

Liam bought the estate in March 2015 for a reported £5.1 million. In the past, the One Direction singer and his girlfriend have submitted various planning applications, some of which have been denied. In July 2016, Woking Borough Council turned down their plans for a 'super garage' to house their £1m fleet of six cars, amid concerns that it would affect nearby trees.

Back in October 2015, Liam was successful and had plans approved to convert the basement area of his home into a gym and games room. The original garage has also been converted into a guest house, which includes a two-bay garage on the ground floor and an en-suite bedroom on the first floor. Cheryl's mum Joan is rumoured to have lived in the guest house while her daughter was pregnant with her first child. Joan also lent a helping hand in looking after baby Bear.

