Fearne Cotton is all ready for the royal wedding with this £12 mug The Celebrity Juice star has invested in some Prince Harry and Meghan Markle memorabilia

With just over a week to go until the royal wedding, Fearne Cotton is all ready to celebrate! The Celebrity Juice presenter revealed she has invested in some memorabilia ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's special day – a commemorative mug from Cath Kidston.

Fearne shared a photo with the souvenir on Instagram on Friday, writing: "Morning you lot! Kids up at the lark again. #coffee #bestmugever @cathkidston_ltd #harry&Meghan #morninghair." The mug in question is from the British retailer's Harry & Meghan royal wedding collection and costs £12. It features a print of Windsor Castle with a corgi, Cath Kidston double decker bus and banner emblazoned with the couple's names and wedding date, along with both the Great Britain and USA flags.

Fearne Cotton has a Cath Kidston royal wedding mug

The TV presenter could also splash out on a matching royal wedding plate and bowl if she truly wanted to commemorate the royal wedding in style. Cath Kidston is also selling a royal wedding tote bag in honour of the special day.

It's no wonder Fearne is excited for Prince Harry's big day; the Radio 2 host has known Princes William and Harry for some time, and recently reminisced on the time she interviewed the brothers before their concert in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana in 2007. In the photograph, the trio were all smiles, with Fearne writing besides the snapshot: "Wahhh...young, not so tired from parenting, baby face. 23 years old and in shock I had just interviewed the princes. #manymoons #randommemories."

Fearne interviewed Princes William and Harry in 2007

Cath Kidston is far from the only retailer to launch a range of memorabilia ahead of the royal wedding; Emma Bridgewater and William Edwards Home Collection have each created commemorative potteries, while the Royal Collection Trust has also released a range of official china, which will have been approved by the couple themselves.

