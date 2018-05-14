Loading the player...

Ellen DeGeneres' kitchen is seriously dreamy - take a look The Ellen Show host shared a sweet photo with Portia de Rossi

With an estimated net worth of £287million, it's no wonder Ellen DeGeneres owns an impressive property portfolio. But The Ellen Show host has rarely given fans a look inside her home - until now. Ellen posted a sweet snap of herself cuddling with wife Portia de Rossi in their kitchen over the weekend, and many of her 53 million Instagram followers were smitten with her decor.

The 60-year-old has a huge kitchen that's fitted with state-of-the-art appliances and stylish white cabinets that line the walls and offer plenty of storage space. A large island unit sits at the centre of the room, with a sink, hob and more surface space for preparing meals. The couple have added personal touches and pops of colour with vases and plants, as well as placing two patterned rugs on the wooden floor.

Ellen DeGeneres gave fans a glimpse inside her kitchen

"OMG I want that stove!" one of their fans commented on the photo. "Look at that kitchen," another wrote. A third added: "Your kitchen is bigger than my house."

Ellen and Portia own several properties throughout California, but it appears the couple were at their beach house in Santa Barbara, judging by another photo Ellen posted of them standing out on a terrace with the sea in the background. The pair bought the property in the coastal town of Carpinteria in 2017, and it comes complete with four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a guesthouse, clay tennis court, private courtyard and plunge pool - the perfect place for them to spend a relaxing weekend together.

The couple own several properties in California

The talk show host listed another of her properties - a Santa Barbara estate - for $45million in March 2017, but was forced to drop the asking price a few months later after it failed to sell. Ellen, who has been buying, selling and renovating homes in southern California for the past 25 years, told Sotheby's: "If you think of your home as a canvas – regardless of its style or architecture – you can put anything on it. I tend to keep painting the painting until it's so done, there's nothing left to do. That's when I sell the canvas and buy a new one."

