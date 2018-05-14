Zoe Ball's fans are in love with her beautiful garden - and you will be too The TV presenter shared another glimpse at her stunning country garden

Zoe Ball has become the envy of fans after sharing another photo of her stunning garden on Instagram. The TV presenter, who moved into her new country home in February, spent Sunday afternoon catching up with friends outside in the sunshine, and later posted a snap of the unique walled garden in all its glory.

"Pretty maids all in a row. #howdoesyourgardengrow #sundaysunday," Zoe captioned the photo, which showed some friends sitting on a comfy outdoor sofa, with drinks in front of them on a co-ordinating table. The garden appears to be the perfect place to relax, with numerous potted plants and trees scattered around, as well as the colourful wysteria and other climbing plants that are growing up the surrounding walls. Zoe has also strung some lights up along the wall so she and her friends can still stay outside in the garden after dark.

Zoe Ball shared a photo of her beautiful garden on Instagram

The photo was met with a huge response from Zoe's fans, who commented on how "stunning" the garden was. "What a beautiful setting. Enjoy!" one commented, while another wrote: "Looks like you are settling into village life!"

Zoe moved into her £970,000 property in Ditchling, East Sussex, in February, relocating from her "party pad" on the Brighton beachfront, which was two doors away from her former husband, DJ Fatboy Slim. Speaking on her Radio 2 show following her move, Zoe said: "Thank you to my new neighbours. I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."

The TV presenter moved to East Sussex in February

The mum-of-two also told her radio listeners that her new home is situated next to the village church. "The bells are amazing," she said. "I know I have just taken up cycling, but I was thinking it would be quite good fun to be a bell-ringer." The 47-year-old posted a picture on Instagram in February documenting the move. "Best moving crew. Thank you mahoussive amounts for aceness," she wrote alongside a picture of the team outside her new abode, which features a walled courtyard and a modern interior.

