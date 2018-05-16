Take a tour of Britney Spears' AMAZING California home Isn't she lucky…

Britney Spears made the most of her day off work on Tuesday by spending some quality time at home with her children. The Gimme More singer shared a video of herself having fun with sons Sean, 12, and Jayden, 11, as she chased them around the house and garden – offering a rare glimpse inside the stunning property in the process.

"Nothing makes me happier as a mom than watching these boys grow and smile and laugh!! They are my world and I love days like this when we get to just run around and play together," Britney captioned the clip, which first showed her standing in the hallway of her California mansion, before panning up to show the beautiful winding staircase where her children were playing.

Britney Spears shared a glimpse inside her house on Instagram

The clip then skips to the trio running outside in the garden, which has a private swimming pool with sun loungers alongside it, an outdoor seating area and a number of beautiful plants and trees.

Britney's house appears to have an open plan layout on the ground floor, with a sofa and TV visible in the background, and ornate marble columns with a stone tiled floor. The singer has added stylish touches with a gold framed mirror, a lamp and framed photographs on a wooden dresser, with three patterned rugs laid out across the floor. But the most striking part of her home is the incredible staircase, which has wrought iron railings and leads up to a hallway where there are two arched windows and more family photos on display.

Take a look inside Britney's beautiful home

The 36-year-old lives in Thousand Oaks, California, in a $7.4million (£5.4million) mansion that sits on a sprawling 20 acre site. The 12,000 square foot property has a Neoclassical Italian style and is based in a gated community. As well as having a spacious garden and swimming pool, Britney's home also has a tennis court and 3-green golf course, with stunning views across the Santa Monica mountains. Wow!

