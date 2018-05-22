These photos of Ferne McCann's house transformation will inspire you to do a spring clean That's our bank holiday plans sorted

As a new mum with a busy career, it's no wonder Ferne McCann has been struggling to stay on top of her housework. The Ferne McCann: First Time Mum star called in some expert home organisers to tackle her dressing room after it got particularly untidy, and the results may well inspire you to do a spring clean over the bank holiday weekend.

The before pictures will be something many of her fans will be able to relate to, with pictures showing clothes sprawled across the floor and messed up in the wardrobe, while her dressing table is cluttered with makeup and beauty products, so much so that she has little room to get ready.

Ferne McCann's home was untidy and cluttered before

However, after eight hours of hard work from some home organisers, the room has been transformed to a perfectly organised space, with everything colour co-ordinated and stored neatly in its rightful place – and it's sure to make a difference for Ferne when she's getting ready in the morning.

Sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram, the 27-year-old told her followers that "A clean home is a happy home," adding: "I can't believe I'd let it get to that state, it was giving me anxiety! Now it's colour co-ordinated, organised & I only have bits that I know I will wear & use." The work was done by the Style Sisters, who have also tackled the wardrobes of Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and his fiancée Vogue Williams.

The reality TV star's room was transformed

They are not the only famous faces to recruit professionals to put their homes in order; US stars including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mindy Kaling and Lauren Conrad have all sung the praises of Nashville-based home organisation duo The Home Edit, who have curated everything from their pantries to their offices and playrooms to ensure everything is perfectly organised.

