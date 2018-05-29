Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom show off their stunning home transformation The couple have been making changes to their Bolton home

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have transformed their Bolton home – and the results are impressive! The couple have enlisted an interior design company to renovate the master bedroom and living room in their £1.6million home, and showed off the transformation in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

The professional boxer first gave fans a glimpse inside their bedroom, which is spacious and opulently decorated, with purple walls, plush cream carpets and a king size bed at the centre. Bedside tables topped with matching lamps and vases of flowers sit at either side of the bed, while there is also a pink velvet armchair by the wall. The master bedroom also has a separate seating area, with a pale pink armchair, sofa and upholstered coffee table positioned to face a wall-mounted TV over a wooden cabinet.

Meanwhile, Amir's wife Faryal took to social media to show off their completed living room. "Our home is finally coming together," the mum-of-two captioned the snap, which showed off the large lounge in all its glory. The room has a soft cream colour scheme, with green chairs, cushions and accessories adding pops of colour.

The couple have added luxurious touches to the room with a jewelled light fitting, oversized lamps and vases of flowers scattered around. It was the work of interior design company The Address Interiors, and both Amir and Faryal appear to be delighted with the new décor.

Amir and his wife live together in a £1.6million residence in Bolton, which has six bedrooms, a gym and swimming pool, as well as an additional four bedroom, four bathroom bungalow in the grounds. The renovation of their home comes just weeks after they welcomed their second child together, a daughter called Alayna Khan. When confirming the happy news, the professional boxer shared the first picture of his newborn baby on Instagram in April. He gushed: "With my new born ALAYNA KHAN. Welcome to the world. Weighing 8lbs 3oz."

