The one neon item Holly Willoughby and these stars all have in their homes – and where to get yours Add character to your room with this homeware buy

While they each have completely different styles, there's one thing that Holly Willoughby, Tom Fletcher, Kylie Jenner and Cara Delevingne all have in common – they each own vibrant neon signs in their homes. The colourful signs are an easy way to add character to any room, and while custom-made designs like Holly's can be pricey, there are more budget-friendly options available on the high street for as little as £10.

Holly Willoughby has a custom neon sign in her home

Holly has previously shared a photo of her neon light on Instagram. The quirky piece features a red heart and rose with a dagger going into it, and is adorned with the words "H&D Forever," a reference to the This Morning presenter and her husband Dan Baldwin. Tamara Ecclestone has also paid tribute to her husband Jay Rutland with her own neon heart that hangs above their fireplace, saying: "Tamara and Jay always."

Kylie Jenner's heart-shaped neon sign hangs over her fireplace

Kylie also has a heart-shaped neon sign hanging in her home in Calabasas, Los Angeles. The new mum has brightened up her room with a quote that reads: "The kiss was beautiful". Meanwhile, Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have opted for a striking custom sign from Bag & Bones in their kitchen, which reads: "Let's stay home." If you want to recreate the trend in your own home, you can buy the same sign as Tom and Giovanna for £345 for a small size or £495 for a large. The website also has an array of other quotes and symbol neon signs for as little as £59.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's sign is available at Bag & Bones

There are numerous affordable takes on the trend on the high street too; Primark has a flamingo-shaped neon light for a bargain £10, while Sunnylife has everything from neon ice creams to unicorns available for as little as £26. We have a feeling that Holly would love this rainbow light below, which costs £57.

Primark's neon flamingo light costs £10

If you want to go down the custom-designed route like Holly, you too can get your name written in lights with a personalised neon sign framed print from The Drifting Bear Co at Not on the High Street. At £150 it's an affordable way to add a personalised touch to your home, and could also be a great wedding gift.

Holly would love this Sunnylife rainbow light