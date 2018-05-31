Victoria Beckham reveals inside look at Cotswolds family getaway Victoria Beckham has previously described the Cotswolds as her 'happy place'

Victoria Beckham has shared a beautiful photo of herself at her home in the Cotswolds, sharing a glimpse of the haven that the fashion designer has previously described as her "happy place". Showing off a green open back, silk dress from her AW18 collection, Victoria captioned the snap: "Wearing my #VBPreAW18 Open Back Drape Dress and my Eva Pump in stores and at my website." The mum-of-four took the snap in a spacious living room with diamond-patterned wooden flooring, covered with a large green rug. A dining table with chairs can be spotted in the background, along with a long line of cupboards with a row of coffee table books.

Victoria shared a glimpse of her Cotswolds home

Victoria also shared a snap of herself in the glamorous number while climbing into her 4x4, joking: "I thought anything green worked in the country #istheorangetoomuch?" Fans were quick to comment on the snaps, with one writing: "Love it! Of course anything green works in the country," while another added: "Absolutely stunning....the combination is perfect." Victoria often spends time in the countryside with her husband and children, and has previously shared photos of herself learning to ride with her two youngest; Cruz and Harper. In one snap which showed her and Harper on horseback, she wrote: "Perfect end to the most perfect weekend. Riding with my baby in the sunshine." She added: "Living my best country life! The perfect day riding with Harper."

The former Spice Girl recently shared a sneak peek into her office in London, where several items of clothing and footwear can be seen around the room along with a mirrored cabinet. The office also boasts of a black leather double sofa and chair, as well as a wooden coffee table where numerous bags and a candle can be seen sitting on top.

