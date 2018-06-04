Shakira's stunning Miami Beach home is on the market for £8.7million The singer has owned the property since 2001

Shakira has put her beautiful Miami Beach home up for sale, some 17 years after she bought it. The Hips Don't Lie singer has recently renovated the six bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom residence, before listing it for $11.648million (around £8.7million) with Douglas Elliman Real Estates.

The incredible property spans over 20,000 square feet and overlooks the Miami waterfront, with its own private swimming pool and gym, where Shakira is said to have installed speciality flooring so she could practice her dance moves there. And the mum-of-two has invested in a complete renovation of the home, putting her own stamp on the minimalist interiors with new wooden flooring imported from Spain, a front door imported from Europe and all custom-made furniture, meaning it is completely unique.

Shakira designed the property to feature elegant, modern and clean tones, so there is a primarily white colour scheme, with fresh plants and luxurious accessories adding pops of colour throughout. Some of the interiors also pay homage to the musician's Lebanese and Middle Eastern heritage, including bone inlaid pieces, handmade decorative mirrors and specialised faux finishes such as Venetian plastered walls and a "hookah" lounge area in the entertainment wing.

The outside of the property is equally impressive; Shakira's home has a new landscaping design, with beautiful trees and greenery surrounding the wooden terrace and private pool, which is lined with sun loungers and an al fresco dining area. It also has more than 100 feet of water frontage, with picturesque sea views.

The singer bought the stunning property in 2001

Shakira and her partner Gerard Piqué have an impressive property portfolio, and primarily live together in Barcelona, Spain, with their two young sons. The couple are said to own a seven bedroom property in one of the city's most exclusive neighbourhoods, while Shakira is also said to own another residence in the Bahamas.

