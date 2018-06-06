Loading the player...

Home Sweet Home with Katie Piper The charity campaigner lives with her husband Richard and their two young daughters

Katie Piper has opened up about her home life with her husband Richard and their two young daughters. The author and charity campaigner, who welcomed baby Penelope in December, spoke to HELLO! about her "hectic" early mornings and her idea of the perfect night in – complete with "bad food" and a catch-up TV binge!

What is your favourite room in your house?

My favourite home in my house has changed since the birth of my child. It's now Belle's playroom which is downstairs in our house, simply because it's got a little gate on it so we can lock our puppy out so he doesn't chew all of the toys. I can take the baby in there and Belle and read them books and cuddle on the sofa and watch Belle play.

Katie Piper opened up about her home life in an interview with HELLO!

What is the most hectic time in your house?

I think the most hectic time in my house is about six o'clock in the morning, our sausage dog starts howling and barking and scratching to wake us all up – no alarms needed. Then Belle starts shouting that she wants to get up and out of bed, asking where her slippers are, where her dressing gown is. Now with Penelope – she's crying, she wants a feed. The bin men are outside… it's all go, go, go. It's early doors for us.

MORE: Katie Piper shares inspirational selfie

What is your favourite time in your house?

I think the loveliest time in our house is probably a Sunday, because usually I don't work, my husband doesn't work, Belle's at home and we're all together enjoying each other's company. But it's not necessarily the quietest time. I think the quietest time would be on a Sunday, once she's had her bath and gone to bed and it's grown up time.

Katie welcomed her daughter Penelope in December

What would be your perfect night in?

My perfect night in would be lots of bad food like biscuits and chocolate, and possibly an ice cold fizzy drink. It's been nine months without alcohol, I've got used to that now. I never watch anything live, I record all my programmes and have a real binge on a Friday night and watch them all.

RELATED: See the rest of our Home Sweet Home series