Cindy Crawford just sold this Malibu home for £33million!

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have sold their beautiful Malibu home for an incredible $45million (around £33million). The couple accepted an offer $5million (£3.74million) less than their original asking price for the four-bedroom, six-bathroom beachfront property, which is located on a three-acre estate.

The supermodel previously gave fans a glimpse inside the family home during her Vogue 73 Questions interview in 2017, and it's hard to see why they would ever want to leave. The home, which was built in 1944, had been renovated by the couple to create a dream beach compound complete with tennis court, swimming pool and spa, direct beach access and panoramic sea views.

Cindy Crawford previously gave fans a glimpse inside her Malibu home in a Vogue interview

Inside, the rooms are pristinely decorated in neutral tones with dark wood detailing throughout. Cindy had added personal touches to the home by putting family portraits on the walls, along with memorable images from her illustrious fashion career. Further sentimental touches could be found in the kitchen, where Cindy had framed artwork by her children Kaia and Presley on display. The kitchen is classically decorated with white cupboards and a wooden breakfast bar, and leads out onto the incredible beachfront terrace.

The property has panoramic sea views and direct access to the beach

The terrace is split over two levels, with a seating area on the top level and an infinity swimming pool lower down with sun loungers by the side – the perfect spot for Cindy and her family to relax. On the ground floor of the home Cindy also had her own office, which is decorated in similar muted neutral tones and has a glass desk with camel coloured leather chair. A number of iconic modelling portrait from Cindy's career were mounted on the walls in gold frames, with Cindy revealing that her favourite photo of herself was a portrait captured by Helmut Newton in St Tropez for Vogue.

Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber renovated the property

Cindy and Rande have an impressive property portfolio, and also own a private island retreat in Ontario, Canada, which they holiday at every year. The couple also own a holiday villa in Los Cabos, Mexico, next door to Rande's best friend and business partner George Clooney.