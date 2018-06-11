Lorraine Kelly makes the most of the British summertime in her beautiful new garden The ITV Lorraine presenter recently relocated from Dundee

Lorraine Kelly took advantage of the summer weather by dining al fresco in the garden of her new home over the weekend. The ITV Lorraine presenter, who recently relocated to Buckinghamshire with her husband Steve Smith, shared a photo from their garden on Monday, telling fans she had been: "Enjoying the garden."

The 58-year-old looked relaxed as she sat with a glass of fizz in hand at a round rattan dining table. The glass-topped table was laid out for dinner, with five matching rattan seats surrounding it topped with comfy grey cushions. The table is set up on a porch area, where Lorraine has strung fairy lights around the fencing to ensure they can still stay outside after the sun sets.

Lorraine Kelly shared a photo from her new garden

Lorraine sold her seven-bedroom mansion in Dundee in April and has since moved down south so that she can be closer to London for work. The presenter recently opened up about her decision to downsize in an interview to launch Wayfair's summer campaign, explaining: "My husband and I have recently moved to a much smaller house as there's only the two of us now. Besides making sure the house truly feels like home, my main priority is getting the garden in shape for the summer. I got a really gorgeous table and chairs set from Wayfair for the porch, which is so classy and comfortable."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals why she downsized from lavish Dundee mansion

She added: " I know I'll be spending a lot of time sitting on the soft, squishy cushions reading a book, or doing some writing or homework for my show, or just chilling with friends. We also got a new barbecue and a swing seat, which is something I have always wanted since I was a little girl."

Lorraine and her husband moved house after their daughter Rosie left home

Lorraine and her husband Steve relocated after their daughter Rosie, 23, left home. But we're sure Rosie will want to return to visit her parents once she sees their new garden, which has been kitted out with a comfy six-seater dining table and a huge gas barbecue. And it sounds like Lorraine will be hosting lots of garden parties there over the summer, too.

GALLERY: See 10 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens

Sharing her top tips for hosting a successful summer party, Lorraine said that preparation is key. "Lots of preparation so that you aren't stuck in the kitchen all day, and food that you can prepare in advance," she said. "I like to do lots of salads, filling pasta and tons of nibbles like smoked salmon and crème fraiche on crackers."