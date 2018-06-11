The Swedish royals have the most Instagrammable palace - and here's the proof Drottningholm Castle provided the perfect backdrop for Princess Adrienne's baptism photos

The Swedish royal family released the official portraits from Princess Adrienne's baptism on Monday, and while all eyes will have been on the beautiful family, we couldn't help but be distracted by the swoon-worthy interiors surrounding them. The family portraits were captured in the royal palace, Drottninholm Castle, which provided the perfect backdrop to their day.

The room has an on-trend pastel colour scheme, with duck egg blue walls offset by ornate pink and gold painted panels. The high panelled windows fill the room with natural light - ideal for those family portraits - while floor-length green patterned curtains add another colour pop to the room. Meanwhile, an elaborate gold table has been placed next to the wall at the side of the room, topped with a large display of pale pink flowers.

Princess Adrienne's baptism photos were taken at Drottninholm Castle

The Swedish royals haven't shied away from using a variety of colours and patterns in the room, as there is also a faded tapestry rug on the floor and pink cushions on the chairs that Princess Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill are sat on with their baby daughter. However, the complementing tones and gold accents ensure it all works together perfectly, giving us some serious interior design inspo in the process!

While we may not quite have the space or budget to copy Drottninholm Castle's Instagrammable decor, we can take some cues to incorporate the luxurious look into our own homes. A fresh pastel colour scheme will brighten up any room, with pink, mint green and duck egg blue among the shades that will work well both together or on their own.

The pastel room provided the perfect backdrop for the photos

There are a number of pastel home accessories available at high street stores like Primark and H&M Home, so you can simply add colourful accents if you don't want to commit to redecorating. And like the Swedish royals, adding gold or metallic touches will perfectly complement the colour scheme.

