Zoella's bedroom is what dreams are made of – see her affordable homeware buys The YouTube star gave fans a peek inside her luxurious mansion

She may live in a luxurious mansion, but it's good to see that Zoella has still styled her home with a few affordable homeware buys! The YouTube star gave fans a peek inside her impeccably stylish bedroom in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening – and it will give you some serious interior design inspiration.

Although the room is painted white with light carpets, Zoe has added pops of colour with teal bedding, green curtains and framed wall art. The bedroom has a large double bed at the centre, which appears to be the cool grey Roscoe bed from Made.com, and retails for £399. The 28-year-old has topped the upholstered bed with a teal quilted bedspread and cushions from Christy Home, where similar designs cost £35 per cushion and £140 for a throw. A fluffy sheepskin cushion from Oliver Bonas, which costs £50, completes the cosy set-up.

Zoella shared a photo of her bedroom on Instagram

On either side of the bed Zoe has placed matching wooden Penelope bedside tables from West Elm, which cost £349 each and have marble tops that Zoella has filled with miscellaneous beauty products and books. The influencer has added two botanical prints by Kitty McCall on the walls, and hung glass pendant lights on either side of the bed to round off the room to perfection.

The photo received a huge response from Zoe's 10.8 million followers, many of whom couldn't resist commenting on the stylish interiors. "Your bedroom is just goals, I would never leave this bed ever again," one wrote. "Your bedroom is so beautiful!" another agreed.

The YouTube star has styled her room with some affordable pieces

Zoe moved into her new home with boyfriend Alfie Deyes in June 2017, and said at the time it was one of the happiest days of her life. "My environment and my home is probably one of the most important things to me. I was saying to Alfie on the way here that I don't think I've ever felt this happy in my entire life. I feel like the luckiest person in the world," she said."

