Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have been forced to reduce the asking price of their Santa Barbara estate after it failed to sell. The couple originally listed the home for $45million with Sotheby's in March, but they have now dropped the asking price by almost six million dollars to $39.5million in a bid to increase interest.
The 10,000-square-foot property features a main house, which has six bedrooms, nine fireplaces, and an 800-square-foot living room. It dates back to 1930 and sits on just under 17 acres of land, offering breathtaking views over the Pacific and the surrounding mountains. Outside, the grounds feature a swimming pool, classic fountains and sunken tennis courts. Ellen also had a guest house built on the land called Jordan Hall.
Speaking to Sotheby's about the charming, historical estate, Ellen said: "The house is always surprising. It reveals itself to you in new ways every day. It's not overly manicured or tidy. It's not overly precious or perfect. And it's a home that manages to be both spacious and cosy at once."
She added: "The surrounding gardens and olive trees are almost as wonderful as the interior. The house truly feels like it was built out of the landscape, rather than plopped on a plot. It feels ancient, like it's been there forever. Like that hill was never without the house. This is a home that honours nature, and I love that."
Ellen, who has been buying, selling and renovating homes in southern California for the past 25 years, added: "If you think of your home as a canvas – regardless of its style or architecture – you can put anything on it. I tend to keep painting the painting until it's so done, there's nothing left to do. That's when I sell the canvas and buy a new one."
All photos courtesy of Jim Bartsch
