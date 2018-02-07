Good-humoured woman plays hilarious prank on husband years after her death Antonia Nicol took to Twitter to share the heart-warming story

A good-humoured woman has played a hilarious prank on her husband from beyond the grave. Daughter Antonia Nicol recently took to Twitter to reveal that her mum made her dad promise to water the plants before she passed away in November 2013. Phedre Nicol lost her battle to cancer five years ago, and since then her husband Nigel has dutifully tending to the plants. It was only until he moved house that he discovered that they were actually made of plastic.

Sharing her story with the world, firefighter Antonia explained: "Before my mum passed away, she gave my dad strict instructions to water the plants in the bathroom. He's been religiously watering them & keeping them alive." She added: "They look so amazing he decided to take them to his new home, only to discover they are plastic! Can hear my mum chuckling." The tweet has managed to garner over 42K retweets and 138K favourites. Antonia has since followed up the tweet by posting a picture of her father. "My dad has loved this story being on here so much, he's reenacted watering the ferns," she joked. Of the reaction, Antonia confessed that both she and Nigel were overwhelmed with the response.

Nigel watering the plastic plant

She told indy100: "My dad has been overwhelmed by the level of interest and so have I. It's so lovely to hear my friends and family talking and remembering my mum again. She would have loved this so much." Speaking about her mother's sense of humour, she added: "She'd fought cancer for five years but it beat her in the end in November 2013. My parents live in South Africa whilst I live here, so it was a very difficult time for us all. When my dad found out that he'd been watering plastic plants for years, it was so funny for all of us and made us feel like she was still with us."